ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (5.84%)
ASC 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.09%)
ASL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.06%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.18%)
BYCO 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.83%)
DGKC 120.60 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (4.42%)
EPCL 54.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.74%)
FCCL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.75%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.71%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.30 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.54%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.5%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.23%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.53%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.51%)
MLCF 45.02 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.19%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.97%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.1%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.11%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.43%)
PTC 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.01%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
SNGP 38.65 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.59%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.28 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (6.86%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,741 Increased By ▲ 115.21 (2.49%)
BR30 24,523 Increased By ▲ 885.84 (3.75%)
KSE100 44,388 Increased By ▲ 840.17 (1.93%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 395.12 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Commodity, leisure stocks lead British shares higher on recovery optimism

  • BP rises as co advances net debt target to Q1.
  • Pub operators rise on non-requirement of vaccine certificates after reopening.
  • FTSE 100 up 1.2%, FTSE 250 adds 1%.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

British shares were boosted on Tuesday by heavyweight commodity and banking stocks, while prospects of a planned economic reopening from a coronavirus lockdown starting next week lifted beaten-down travel and leisure stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 1.2% to hit its highest since Jan. 11. Energy group BP Plc gained 2.8% and provided the biggest boost to the index after saying it expects to reach its $35 billion net debt target in the first quarter of 2021.

Miners Rio Tinto, Glencore Plc, and Anglo American jumped more than 3% each, tracking higher metal prices. Banks, including HSBC Holdings Plc, Barclays Plc, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc, were among the biggest gainers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said with the vaccine rolling out rapidly across Britain and infection numbers falling, England could proceed to Stage 2 of his roadmap out of lockdown from April 12 with the opening of all shops, gyms, hairdressers and outdoor hospitality areas.

Globally, mood was also lifted by strong economic data from the United States and China, and an easing in bond yields after a month of rapid gains.

"There's lots of positive news about economic reopening and it's a risk-on kind of mood this morning," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com.

"As uncertainty about Brexit has pretty much cleared away and (hopes) of a stronger global economic recovery (increase), I'd expect the UK economy is going to be in a better position than some this year and sort of more domestic kind of UK focus stocks to do quite well."

The FTSE 100 has risen 5.5% so far this year, supported by speedy vaccine rollouts and a raft of economic stimulus. But a recent spike in virus cases across Europe and Treasury bond yields has made investors cautious.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 1%, with cruise operator Carnival Plc and mall operator Hammerson Plc providing the biggest boost to the index.

J D Wetherspoon and Marston's Plc rose between 0.8% and 1.2% after vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said pubs and restaurants won't require vaccine certificates in the initial reopening of England's economy.

UK economy Rio Tinto FTSE 250 index FTSE 100 index British shares EU stocks

Commodity, leisure stocks lead British shares higher on recovery optimism

‘Decisions regarding exams are final. Students should start preparing’: Shafqat Mahmood

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Public debt hits all-time high in Feb

PC’s body to finalize price of PSM assets, wording for EoI

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters