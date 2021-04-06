ANL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.23%)
ASC 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.09%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.92%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.18%)
BYCO 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
DGKC 120.09 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (3.97%)
EPCL 54.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.74%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.71%)
HASCOL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.09%)
HUBC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.48%)
HUMNL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.15%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.51%)
MLCF 45.05 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.26%)
PAEL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.84%)
PIBTL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.6%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.78%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.43%)
PTC 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.01%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
SNGP 38.68 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.67%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.29 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (6.9%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,741 Increased By ▲ 115.02 (2.49%)
BR30 24,483 Increased By ▲ 846.41 (3.58%)
KSE100 44,410 Increased By ▲ 861.68 (1.98%)
KSE30 18,255 Increased By ▲ 403.89 (2.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Decisions regarding exams are final. Students should start preparing’: Shafqat Mahmood

  • "This decision will not be changed so no one should have any uncertainty in their mind," the minister said.
  • "Everything has been done keeping interest of education in mind. My very best wishes to everyone," he tweeted.
Aisha Mahmood 06 Apr 2021

Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said on Tuesday that the decisions regarding exams are final and students should start preparing.

In a tweet, the minister said that this decision will not be changed so no one should have any uncertainty in their mind. He further said that the decision has been taken while keeping interest of education in mind. "My very best wishes to everyone," he tweeted.

Earlier, Mahmood had announced that the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) had decided that exams for grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 will be held in the third week of May.

He also announced that exams for A and O level will be held according to the date sheet and there will be no change in this.

Meanwhile, the NCOC has decided that there will be no in-person classes for grades 1 to 8 in areas affected by coronavirus till April 28. While, classes for grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 will be allowed to resume from April 19.

Coronavirus Pakistan exams reopening of educational institutions educational institution Shafqat Mahmood,

‘Decisions regarding exams are final. Students should start preparing’: Shafqat Mahmood

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Public debt hits all-time high in Feb

PC’s body to finalize price of PSM assets, wording for EoI

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters