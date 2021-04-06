‘Decisions regarding exams are final. Students should start preparing’: Shafqat Mahmood

Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said on Tuesday that the decisions regarding exams are final and students should start preparing.

In a tweet, the minister said that this decision will not be changed so no one should have any uncertainty in their mind. He further said that the decision has been taken while keeping interest of education in mind. "My very best wishes to everyone," he tweeted.

Earlier, Mahmood had announced that the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) had decided that exams for grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 will be held in the third week of May.

He also announced that exams for A and O level will be held according to the date sheet and there will be no change in this.

Meanwhile, the NCOC has decided that there will be no in-person classes for grades 1 to 8 in areas affected by coronavirus till April 28. While, classes for grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 will be allowed to resume from April 19.