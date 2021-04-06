ANL 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.47%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
ASL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.62%)
AVN 80.11 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.56%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
BYCO 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
DGKC 118.86 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (2.91%)
EPCL 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.1%)
FFBL 27.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.36%)
FFL 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.15%)
HUBC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.17%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.5%)
JSCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.04%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.15%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.69%)
MLCF 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.99%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.1%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
PPL 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.94%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.91%)
PTC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.64%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 37.83 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.39%)
TRG 135.65 Increased By ▲ 9.15 (7.23%)
UNITY 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.1%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By ▲ 69.19 (1.5%)
BR30 24,264 Increased By ▲ 626.81 (2.65%)
KSE100 44,017 Increased By ▲ 469.02 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,097 Increased By ▲ 245.27 (1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Business among German carmakers picks up speed in March

  • The survey's indicator for the current business situation rose to 7.9 points in March from -0.4 in February, as carmakers filled up their order books and ramped up production.
  • "Spring has arrived for carmakers," said Ifo's Klaus Wohlrabe.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

BERLIN: Germany's car industry picked up speed in March, a survey published by the Ifo economic institute showed on Tuesday, although automotive executives also become less optimistic about the outlook for the coming months.

The survey's indicator for the current business situation rose to 7.9 points in March from -0.4 in February, as carmakers filled up their order books and ramped up production.

"Spring has arrived for carmakers," said Ifo's Klaus Wohlrabe.

But the survey's indicator for business expectations fell to 19.1 points from 37.3 in February, suggesting managers in the industry are gloomier about its prospects for the coming months.

German carmakers Germany's car industry car industry economic institute

Business among German carmakers picks up speed in March

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Public debt hits all-time high in Feb

PC’s body to finalize price of PSM assets, wording for EoI

SME financing: Banks can use e-CIB reports of private credit bureaus: SBP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters