ANL 32.19 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.27%)
ASC 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
ASL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.62%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (5.42%)
BOP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.66%)
BYCO 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
DGKC 118.60 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.68%)
EPCL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.89%)
FFBL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.62%)
FFL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
HASCOL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.83%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.5%)
JSCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.76%)
KAPCO 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.18%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 16.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.63%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.1%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.1%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
PPL 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.94%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.49%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.2%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
SNGP 37.97 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.77%)
TRG 135.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (6.72%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,692 Increased By ▲ 66.41 (1.44%)
BR30 24,225 Increased By ▲ 588.6 (2.49%)
KSE100 43,982 Increased By ▲ 433.8 (1%)
KSE30 18,079 Increased By ▲ 227.54 (1.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Wizz Air flies just below 20pc of capacity in March

  • Passenger numbers were down 73% in March compared to the same month last year, the time when travel started to be impacted by the pandemic.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

LONDON: Hungary-based airline Wizz Air said it operated just below 20% of its capacity in March, flying 480,000 passengers to primarily European destinations, as restrictions due to COVID-19 continue to hold back travel.

Passenger numbers were down 73% in March compared to the same month last year, the time when travel started to be impacted by the pandemic.

Wizz Air COVID restrictions Hungarian airline Wizz Air airport traffic air travellers

Wizz Air flies just below 20pc of capacity in March

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Public debt hits all-time high in Feb

PC’s body to finalize price of PSM assets, wording for EoI

SME financing: Banks can use e-CIB reports of private credit bureaus: SBP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters