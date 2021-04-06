Business & Finance
Wizz Air flies just below 20pc of capacity in March
- Passenger numbers were down 73% in March compared to the same month last year, the time when travel started to be impacted by the pandemic.
06 Apr 2021
LONDON: Hungary-based airline Wizz Air said it operated just below 20% of its capacity in March, flying 480,000 passengers to primarily European destinations, as restrictions due to COVID-19 continue to hold back travel.
