Pakistan

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

  • 3953 people tested positive for coronavirus in 24 hours.
  • A special NCOC session will be held today to review the reopening of education institutions, as well as Ramazan SOPs.
Aisha Mahmood 06 Apr 2021

Pakistan reported 103 deaths from coronavirus within just 24 hours, the current year’s highest death toll in a single day.

The last time Pakistan reported over 100 deaths was in December. Currently, the country's death toll stands at 14,924. During the past 24 hours, 46,665 people were tested for the virus, taking the total number of people tested to 10,493,362.

Out of the new people tested, 3,953 tested positive for COVID-19. So far, 696,184 people have tested positive for the virus. There are now 63,102 active cases and 3,645 critical coronavirus cases.

The country's positivity stands at 8.47%. Meanwhile, 2,198 people also recovered from the novel virus, taking the tally to 618,158.

Meanwhile, a special session of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOCO) is being held in Islamabad to review the reopening of educational institutions. The NCOC said that it will also review Ramazan SOPs in light of input from Ulema.

