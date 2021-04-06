Punjab PPP issues 11-point ‘chargesheet’ against PDM

LAHORE: General-Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab, Ch Manzoor Ahmed has issued 11-point charge sheet against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday.

He said the issuance of a notice on the basis of this charge sheet has been linked to the receiving of a notice from the PDM to PPP.

In his charge sheet, PPP Punjab has inquired about the inability of the PDM to convene a meeting of its allies before the long march. Also, it has questioned the failure of the PDM to prepare for the long march in the province of Punjab as it is a huge event comparing to the public rallies in Gujranwala and Lahore. The charge sheet has also posed a question that why the PML-N had entered into an agreement on Senate elections in Punjab while putting the PPP candidate Raja Azeem on hold. Also, it has further inquired that why the PML-N had not withdrawn its candidate Abbas Afridi in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that led to not only his own defeat but also the defeat of PPP’s candidate Farhat Ullah Babar.

“Why the PML-N had extended Senate tickets to former IG Police Rana Maqbool (who allegedly tortured Zardari in jail) and Azam Nazir Tarar (who is advocating for the culprits of the murder of Benazir Bhutto) despite signing the Charter of Democracy?” it inquired further.

The charge sheet pointed out that the PDM was forcing the PPP to support those who tortured Zardari and advocating for the culprits of Benazir Bhutto.

He said why the PPP could not have its opposition leader in the Senate on account of its majority when the PMLN in Punjab, JUI-F in Balochistan, and PTI in Sindh Assembly is holding these positions for this very reason.

“Why the PPP has been singled out on the formula set for the opposition leader and why the Senate agreement agreed with the PPP has been dishonoured? he further asked. He said the PPP would soon dispatch its notice to the PDM.

