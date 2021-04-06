ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Pakistan

Punjab reports 2,775 fresh corona cases, 15 deaths

Recorder Report 06 Apr 2021

LAHORE: There is no let up in the spread of coronavirus in the province, as out of 17,994 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 2,775 fresh virus cases and 15 fatalities were reported across Punjab with positivity rate of 12.64 percent and taking the provincial tally of cases to 233,348 and death toll to 6,587.

With the recovery of 1,699 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 195,684. On the other hand, 2,909 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 615,960 with recovery rate of 89 percent.

In Lahore, 1452 fresh Covid-19 cases and five deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. The ICUs in the public sector hospitals are filled with 80 percent occupancy. There is burden on health facilities in the public sector hospitals.

As per break up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 124, 202 cases and 2,696 deaths, Rawalpindi 19,177 cases and 1,043 deaths, Faisalabad 14,001 cases and 642 deaths, Multan 11,131 cases and 437 deaths, D G Khan 2,501 cases and 69 deaths, Bahawalpur 5126 cases and 168 deaths, Gujranwala 6,267 cases and 194 deaths, Gujrat 6,053 cases and 97 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 3208 cases and 149 deaths, Sargodha 4352 cases and 172 deaths, Sheikhupra 2,360 cases and 66 deaths and Sialkot reported 5,352 cases and 191 deaths. Layyah is the only district in Punjab where no fertility was reported so far despite 897 positive cases of the virus.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday visited coronavirus vaccination centre at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), to review arrangements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

