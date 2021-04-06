ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
JI for efforts to get country out of IMF ‘grip’

Recorder Report 06 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday asked the nation to step up efforts to take the country out of the IMF grips and interest based economic system.

Addressing a family event in connection with the upcoming holy month of Ramzan, he said “the struggle for freedom from the IMF is nothing less than Jihad in today’s scenario.”

The objectives of restoration of the economy and national prosperity could not be achieved unless parting ways with the IMF, other international monetary institutions and the interest based economic structure.

He said the entire nation will have to assemble itself as a movement to support good deeds and against all social evils.

The JI Karachi chief said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) went far away as compared to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) when it comes to bowing down before the IMF and the World Bank.

Talking about Ramazan, he urged the participants to double their efforts for making a connection with the Holy Quran in the sacred month. He urged parents to train their children so they can keep hereafter their top priority.

The JI leader said the top most level of sincerity with our own children demands us to think and do something about their life after death. He asked the participants to take care of their five prayers a day. He urged them to plan their time and activities during the holy month to take maximum benefit of Ramzan and to set a clear direction of their life.

Engr Naeem further said the nation will have to stand up against the prevailing system of injustice and cruelty in this society. Otherwise, he continued, the capitalism will swallow our values, norms, our family system as well as our culture and economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

