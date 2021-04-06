PTA launches CERT portal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched Computer Emergency Readiness Team (CERT)/ Coordination Center Portal (https://sec.pta.gov.pk) for the Pakistan Telecom Sector.

The PTA has introduced the CERT portal for its licensees, in continuation to its efforts to improve security posture of Pakistan Telecom Sector and to protect and safeguard National Critical Telecom Data and Infrastructure.

This initiative will enable the PTA and its licensees to share Threat Intelligence with each other to achieve regulatory compliance of the PTA Cyber Security regulations.

This portal has been established after close coordination and input from the telecom operators.

Primarily, this portal will facilitate information sharing and exchange between the PTA and the telecom service providers on latest cyber security threats, incidents, vulnerabilities, security news, and other related information.

