Pakistan

Transparency, foremost priority in allotment of plots to journalists: Rashid

  • Sheikh Rashid sought the assistance of the PFUJ to ensure transparency in the allotment process.
APP 05 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Monday that the federal government would make utmost efforts to ensure allotment of plots to the journalists of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in a media housing scheme in a transparent manner.

He said transparency in the allotment process of this scheme was the government’s foremost priority, adding the names of enlisted journalists would be posted on an official website.

The minister made these remarks in a meeting with Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Pervaiz Shaukat, said a news release issued here.

He said plots would be awarded to only those journalists, who did not own any such facility in other residential schemes of the government.

Sheikh Rashid sought the assistance of the PFUJ to ensure transparency in the allotment process.

On the occasion, the PFUJ President informed the minister about the problems being faced by the journalist’s community.

He demanded that the facility should be given to the working journalists without any discrimination.

PFUJ Vice President Tahir Rathore, RIUJ Workers President Yasir Sheikh, General Secretary Atif Shirazi and other journalists were also present on the occasion.

