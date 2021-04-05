Pakistan
IHC fines petitioner Rs20,000 for challenging NAP against COVID-19
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a case challenging the national action plan (NAP) against COVID-19 outbreak after imposing fine on the woman petitioner.
Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the government policies could be controversial through such petition.
The court order said it was not in public interest to create dispute over NAP regarding COVID-19 in current circumstances.
The court directed the petitioner to submit Rs20,000 fine to registrar office as fine and dismissed the case while declaring it non maintainable.

