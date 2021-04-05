World
Oman to ban entry of visitors from April 8
- The committee also extended an evening ban on all commercial activities until the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which is due to start in mid-April this year, according to a statement on state media.
05 Apr 2021
DUBAI: Oman will only allow citizens and residents to enter the Gulf Arab state from April 8 following an increase in COVID-19 cases that is pressuring the health care system, the country's coronavirus committee said on Monday.
A curfew imposed on March 28 on movement of vehicles and people outdoors between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. would be lifted, as scheduled, on April 8 but would be reinstated during the month of Ramadan from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., the statement added.
