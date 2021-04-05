ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ashrafi urged masses to ensure implementation of SOPs during Ramazan

  • He made it clear that faithfuls can receive Covid-19 vaccine shots during the fasting of Ramazan.
APP 05 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Affairs Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday urged masses to ensure implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the fast approaching month of holy Ramazan.

The faithful to follow the precautionary measures while performing the religious obligations, he said while speaking to private news channels.

Like previous year the faithful should strictly adhered to the SOPs in mosques during the holy month, he added.

He appreciated that coronavirus SOPs was implemented in mosques last year effectively. This time too, mosques will be opened to the faithful and full implementation of the SOPs will be ensured.

Replying a query, he made it clear that faithfuls can receive Covid-19 vaccine shots during the fasting of Ramazan.

Taking the vaccine during the daytime will not break the fasting as the jab does not enter the stomach directly as Ulemas have consensus on the point that you can get vaccinated while fasting, he mentioned.

Ashrafi urged the masses to receive coronavirus vaccine for their own and other relatives' protection.

He said the propaganda against vaccination was totally wrong and those who were asserting this opinion were not the friends of humanity.

Covid could be treated by seeking help of Allah, adding government guidelines should be taken seriously and those who go to the mosques should do ablution at home, keep distance in mosques and take precautionary measures to protect against coronavirus, Ashrafi added.

Ashrafi said that the Saudi government has said that pilgrims coming to the kingdom to perform Hajj and Umrah need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, with PM's strict instructions Pakistan would strictly implement it.

He also urged the traders to keep prices of essentials stable during the month of Ramadan.

SOPs COVID Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Ramazan

Ashrafi urged masses to ensure implementation of SOPs during Ramazan

There is need to devise strategy based on timelines to develop IT sector, says PM

CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till April 20, travellers from 22 states not allowed entry under new rules

PPP's Rabbani tables bill seeking to bring powers of Senate at par with NA

PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters