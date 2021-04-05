ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
TSX hits all-time high as strong US jobs data boosts recovery hopes

  • The energy sector fell 1.1% as US crude and Brent prices dropped 2% each.
  • The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3% as gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,728.6 an ounce.
Reuters 05 Apr 2021

Canada's main stock index rose to a record high on Monday, as strong US jobs growth data raised hopes of a global economic recovery, offsetting a drop in oil prices.

The energy sector fell 1.1% as US crude and Brent prices dropped 2% each.

At 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.8 points, or 0.31%, at 19,049.12.

Oil and gas company Whitecap Resources Inc dropped nearly 2% after it said it would acquire Kicking Horse Oil & Gas Ltd, a privately held indirect subsidiary of Quantum Energy Partners for C$300 million ($239 million) in a stock-and-cash deal.

The financials sector gained 0.4%, while industrials rose 0.8%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3% as gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,728.6 an ounce.

On the TSX, 141 issues were higher, while 84 issues declined for a 1.68-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 16.30 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ballard Power Systems, up 5.7%, and First Quantum Minerals , which gained 4.2%.

Vermilion Energy fell 2.2%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was AcuityAds Holdings .

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bombardier and Power Corporation of Canada.

The TSX posted 12 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 118 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 32.81 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index

