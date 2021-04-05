Court adjourns reference against Ahsan Iqbal till April 20

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing on Naroval Sports City Complex reference till April 20, against former minister for inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference pertaining to misuse of powers against PML-N’s leader filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Ahsan Iqbal appeared before the court along with his legal team.

At the outset of hearing, Defence Lawyer Arshad Tabraiz contended before the court that the high court had issued directives for taking up only urgent based cases and prayed before the court to adjourn the hearing.

He also produced a copy of high court orders before the judge, after this the hearing was adjourned till next date without further proceeding.

It may be mentioned here that NAB had accused Ahsan Iqbal for misusing his powers as minister inter provincial coordination in shifting of federal funds to a provincial project in Naroval in a bid for political advantages.