People have rejected agenda of PDM: Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan has said the opposition leaders have no agenda except to get their corruption cases closed but people have rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) agenda.

Talking to a private news channel, Senator Faisal said for the very first time in the history, a sitting government is dealing with 'Mafias' with iron fist.

Answering a question, he said the government will not allow Maryam Nawaz to go abroad at any cost as her father Nawaz Sharif went abroad for treatment and started politics there.