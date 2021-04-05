World
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes North Island, New Zealand
- The quake was at a depth of 30 kms (18.64 miles), the EMSC said.
Updated 05 Apr 2021
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the eastern coast of North Island in New Zealand on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 30 kms (18.64 miles), the EMSC said.
