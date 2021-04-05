ANL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-7.6%)
Pakistan

PPP has received show-cause notice from PDM: Yousaf Raza Gilani

  • Gilani said that PPP has received PDM’s show-cause notice, but has not yet replied.
  • The PDM had decided to serve notices to PPP and the ANP for not attending the alliance meeting on Friday and violating its decision.
Aisha Mahmood 05 Apr 2021

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has received the show-cause notice from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for not attending the alliance meeting on Friday and violating its decision.

This was confirmed by PPP's Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday. Gilani said that PPP has received PDM’s show-cause notice, but has not yet replied, ARY reported. He further said that the PPP is part of PDM and will comment on the situation after PPP’s reply.

The show-cause notices have been served to PPP and Awami National Party (ANP) after PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's approval. The parties have been directed to present their explanation in seven days, Dunya Newsreported.

On Friday, the PDM decided to part ways with PPP and ANP and form a new alliance of five opposition parties having 27 members in the Senate. These parties are PML-N, JUI-F, PMAP, National Party and BNP (Mengal).

This was decided during a meeting of senators of five opposition parties, minus the PPP and the ANP. The PDM also decided to serve notices to PPP and the ANP for not attending the alliance meeting on Friday and violating its decision.

Differences emerged between PPP and PML-N, after the PPP appointed Yusuf Raza Gilani as Senate’s opposition leader. Cracks also appeared in the PDM after Asif Ali Zardari disagreed with the PML-N’s and the JUI-F’s suggestion to tender resignations from assemblies before starting a long march against the government.

Pakistan SENATE PPP PDM PMLN new bloc Yusuf Raza Gilani ANP

