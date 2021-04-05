ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
Ramazan will begin on 14th, says Fawad

Recorder Report 05 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that the announcement of moon sighting for Ramazan will be made by the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee under the new laws.

While talking to the media on Sunday, the federal minister said that the foundation of our future depends on science, technology and education and we must employ technological innovations for effective decision making.

The minister reiterated that the Ramazan moon will likely be sighted on April 13 and the first day of Ramazan will be observed on April 14. He said he had been requested by Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri that the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee be allowed to officially announce news related to the commencement of Islamic months, adding that this was also supplemented by the country’s laws.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Fawad Chaudhry Minister for Science and Technology Ruet e Hilal Committee Ramazan Moon sighting moon sighting for Ramazan

