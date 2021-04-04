ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,697
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
682,888
472324hr
Sindh
266,173
Punjab
228,356
Balochistan
19,679
Islamabad
60,197
KPK
90,262
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PPP to continue maintaining contacts with Shehbaz, Hamza: Bilawal

INP 04 Apr 2021

KHAIRPUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that only his party is genuinely opposing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government while the rest of the opposition is engaged in in-fighting, ultimately benefitting Imran Khan.

He has also said that his party will remain in contact with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N’s) Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz for parliamentary politics.

The PPP Chairman these remarks after he visited Jilani House in Khairpur where he offered condolences to former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah on the demise of his son Muzaffar Ali Shah and daughter Najma Shah.

Talking to media persons along with Qaim Ali Shah, he said that: “Shehbaz Sharif is the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly while Hamza Shehbaz is the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, we must remain in contact with both in parliamentary politics and focus on an incompetent PTI government. We want fresh and transparent elections in the country. The 2018 elections were rigged against PPP and the demand for transparency has been our long standing policy. PPP has never signaled the end of a government’s term and it never will, although other parties may have said such things,” he said.

The PPP chairman said that he had worked harder and went to every province to lay the foundation of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). “Even today, I want the opposition parties to work together as only then will Imran Khan not be able to complete his term. I still believe the opposition parties should take on the government instead of fighting among themselves”, he added.

PPP Bilawal Shehbaz Hamza Syed Qaim Ali Shah benefitting Imran Khan Jilani House

PPP to continue maintaining contacts with Shehbaz, Hamza: Bilawal

Registration rules revised: FBR expands scope of AEOs

PM Khan 'puzzled' at the cacophony over Pakistan's exclusion from Biden's climate conference

SOEs’ e-database: CMU to be set up in Finance Division

Work on CASA has begun: Ayub

Iran rejects ‘step-by-step’ lifting of US sanctions

Aviation Division proposes PIA restructuring

Despite closure of Sust border: Over Rs17bn customs duty collection surpasses target

Expansion of regional trade: Umar says PM is for exploring ‘alternate’ avenues

March trade deficit widens by 118.36pc YoY: PBS

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.