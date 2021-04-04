PPP to continue maintaining contacts with Shehbaz, Hamza: Bilawal

KHAIRPUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that only his party is genuinely opposing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government while the rest of the opposition is engaged in in-fighting, ultimately benefitting Imran Khan.

He has also said that his party will remain in contact with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N’s) Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz for parliamentary politics.

The PPP Chairman these remarks after he visited Jilani House in Khairpur where he offered condolences to former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah on the demise of his son Muzaffar Ali Shah and daughter Najma Shah.

Talking to media persons along with Qaim Ali Shah, he said that: “Shehbaz Sharif is the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly while Hamza Shehbaz is the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, we must remain in contact with both in parliamentary politics and focus on an incompetent PTI government. We want fresh and transparent elections in the country. The 2018 elections were rigged against PPP and the demand for transparency has been our long standing policy. PPP has never signaled the end of a government’s term and it never will, although other parties may have said such things,” he said.

The PPP chairman said that he had worked harder and went to every province to lay the foundation of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). “Even today, I want the opposition parties to work together as only then will Imran Khan not be able to complete his term. I still believe the opposition parties should take on the government instead of fighting among themselves”, he added.