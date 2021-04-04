ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PIA to operate five flights to UK

Recorder Report 04 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Following the inclusion of Pakistan in the UK’s “red list” of travel ban countries, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has increased its frequency to five flights to facilitate the return of thousands of immigrants to the United Kingdom (UK).

According to details, the UK has added Pakistan in its “red list” of travel ban countries and no non-British citizen will be able to enter the UK after April 9.

However, thousands of immigrants came to Pakistan from the UK on Good Friday and Easter holidays, and the return of these immigrants became difficult before April 9, especially after the restrictions imposed by the UK government.

A PIA spokesman said that a foreign airline has started cashing in on the situation and increased its fares to Rs400,000. Keeping the said situation in view, the national flag carrier on government instructions increased the number of its flights before April 9. He said that the airline would operate five flights between April 4 and 9 to facilitate the immigrants return to the UK.

Furthermore, he said that CEO Arshad Malik had issued special instructions to take all possible measures to ensure passengers convenience.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

