Bilawal expresses concern over disappearance of Sarmad Sultan

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday expressed deep concern over the disappearance of Sarmad Sultan, a social media activist.

In a tweet, Bilawal Bhutto said the disappearance of a literate man like Sarmad Sultan who could talk about social issues was a question mark over the ability of the government to protect such persons. He said it was unfortunate that the government had yet not taken any step for the recovery of Sarmad Sultan.