World
UK reports 10 more COVID deaths, 3,423 new cases
- Official data also showed 31,301,267 people had received their first shot of a COVID vaccine.
03 Apr 2021
LONDON: Britain reported 10 deaths from COVID-19 within 28 days of a positive test on Saturday, the lowest daily figure since early September, and 3,423 new cases.
Official data also showed 31,301,267 people had received their first shot of a COVID vaccine.
PM Khan 'puzzled' at the cacophony over Pakistan's exclusion from Biden's climate conference
UK reports 10 more COVID deaths, 3,423 new cases
PDM splits from PPP and ANP; decides to form a new bloc
Ramazan to begin on April 14 in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry
2486 more people recover from COVID-19 in 24 hours
‘Current circumstances’: ‘There can be no trade with India’: PM
No change in position on Kashmir: FO
12 thermal plants: Nepra reduces RoE, RoEDC components
Matiari to Lahore Transmission Line project: RCOD extended for 6 months after talks with Chinese co
FBR enforces convention to prevent profit shifting
July-March (2020-21): FBR witnesses 10pc growth in collection
Hospitals, medical centers: Banks approve over Rs10bn financing under RFCC
Read more stories
Comments