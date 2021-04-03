World
Syria to get COVID-19 vaccines from China, Russia, WHO within days
- The vaccines will be administered "according to a clear system", the report said without giving further details.
03 Apr 2021
DAMASCUS: COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in Syria within days from China, Russia and the World Health Organisation, the prime minister said, according to state news agency SANA.
The vaccines will be administered "according to a clear system", the report said without giving further details.
Comments