Travel ban countries: Britain adds Pakistan to ‘red list’

KARACHI: Pakistan was among a number of new countries added to the UK’s “red list” of travel ban countries on Friday. From 0400 (UK time) on Friday, April 9, only UK and Irish nationals and those with residency rights in the UK will be allowed to travel to the UK from Pakistan.

Anyone arriving into England from 0400 on April 9 will have to book into a managed quarantine hotel in advance of travel, booked here: https://quarantinehotelbookings.ctmportal.co.uk/.

The other countries which have also been included on the latest list alongside Pakistan are Kenya, Bangladesh and the Philippines. The full list of over 30 countries on the current red list is available here https://www.gov.uk/guidance/transport-measures-to-protect-the-uk-from-variant-strains-of-Covid-19. Direct flights between the UK and Pakistan will continue after 0400 on Friday, April 9, but travellers should check with airlines before travelling.

The BHC Pakistan has issued guidance for those who may be affected by the red list. Only UK and Irish nationals and those with residency rights in the UK will be allowed to travel to the UK from Pakistan from 0400 (UK time) on Friday, April 9. Anyone arriving into England after that time will have to book into a managed quarantine hotel before of travel. See link below: https://www. gov.uk/guidance/ booking-and-staying-in-a-quarantine-hotel-when-you-arrive-in-england

The online hotel quarantine booking system is managed in the UK, to access use the link here https://quarantinehotelbookings.ctmportal.co.uk/. If you have questions on your flight, or need to rebook a flight, please speak to your airline directly. For details of what you need to do before you arrive in the UK, and of the quarantine hotel system, see guidance here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/booking-and-staying-in-a-quarantine-hotel-when-you-arrive-in-england.

From March 29, current coronavirus guidance for those living in the UK is that they should stay in the UK. It is illegal to travel abroad for leisure. Travellers can be fined for leaving, or trying to leave, the UK without a reasonable excuse.

