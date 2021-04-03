ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
ECC members urge NAPHDA to select only ‘credible’ developers

Mushtaq Ghumman 03 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) members are said to have urged Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) to be very careful in selection of developers and choose only credible developers, well-informed sources told Business Recorder. The ECC members conveyed their observations at a recent meeting of the committee, when the proposal for negotiated procurement for public private partnership was submitted by NAPHDA.

The Chairman, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, Lt. General Anwar Ali Hyder (retired) briefed the forum about the details of the proposal, adding that the Policy Board of NAPHDA, in its meeting held on February 3, 2021 recommended submitting the case for consideration and approval of the ECC. In the light of Board approval following proposals were submitted to the ECC for consideration: (i) NAPHDA may be allowed to enter into negotiated procurement of the Public-Private Partnership scheme for the development of low-cost housing on privately owned lands, pursuant to Regulation 19(2) of the PPP Regulations, 2020 and ;(ii) project selection and execution process may be approved. During the ensuing discussion, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr. Ishrat Hussain supported the proposal. He however, raised a query as to the safeguard adopted to check credibility of the developers. In response, Chairman NAPHDA clarified that requisite safeguards were taken care of in the proposed scheme. However, the banks will further scrutinize the developers to ensure their credibility as per their own prescribed criteria. Minister for Privatization, Muhammadmian Soomro emphasized that while implementing the scheme, NAPHDA must ensure that selected developers should not have any default in the past. Moreover, some mechanism must be built in to put restriction on cost escalation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ECC Dr. Ishrat Hussain Naya Pakistan Housing NAPHDA Muhammadmian Soomro

