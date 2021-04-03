ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
THE RUPEE: Steadily goes down against USD

BR Research 03 Apr 2021

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR continued to steadily go down against USD in both interbank and open markets while also going down against Euro and AED in Pakistan open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.50 and 153.60 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 20 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.50 and 154 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost one rupee for both buying and selling closing at 179 and 180.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.55 and 41.90 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 40.50 and 40.85 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 153.50
Open Offer     Rs 154.00
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 153.50
Offer Rate     Rs 153.60
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee continued its downward slide for the second consecutive day against the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Friday.

The short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed for another day in the market which helped its further appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 153.20 and Rs 154.80 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 152.50 and Rs 153.80 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Likewise, the national currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 211.20 and Rs 213.00 against Thursday’s closing rate of Rs 209.50 and Rs 210.20 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained Rs 1 against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs 154(buying) and Rs 154.10(selling) against last rate of Rs 153(buying) and Rs 153.10(selling).

It closed at Rs 154(buying) and Rs 154.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 95,700 and Rs 95,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

