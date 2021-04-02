Business & Finance
Ukraine steel output 0.5pc down so far in 2021
02 Apr 2021
KYIV: Ukraine's steel production fell to 5.293 million tonnes over the January-March period, down 0.5% from the same months last year, the steel producers union said on Friday.
Ukrainian steel output fell by 1.1% in 2020 to 20.62 million tonnes.
