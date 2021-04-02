ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Pakistan

Disappearance of Pos: SC questions ECP’s order for re-polling in entire NA-75

Terence J Sigamony 02 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court questioned the disappearance of the presiding officers (POs) as a valid ground to order re-polling in the entire constituency of NA-75 Daska.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate, Sajjad Ali Malhi’s appeal against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s order for re-polling in NA-75 Daska.

Advocate Mian Abdur Rauf, representing the ECP, submitted the geo-fencing report of the 20 presiding officers, who had gone missing soon after the polling.

Justice Muneeb asked why the ECP did not obtain a geo-fencing report before passing the order and said how the apex court in the appeal could examine it. He said now it had no legal value.

The ECP counsel told that it was mandatory that the presiding officers transported the election results in the vehicle provided by the ECP. He submitted that immediately after the polling time, 20 POs had gone missing.

He said they went out of the constituency, adding, according to the information provided to the ECP the POs went to Sialkot.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said the ECP keeps cell numbers of the ECP vehicles’ drivers, the POs, and the police officers. He questioned whether the ECP staff contacted them on their cell numbers.

The counsel replied their cell numbers were switched off.

Upon that, Justice Sajjad noticed it is an important point.

Mian Rauf informed that the PTI candidate has accepted unrest on the polling day.

Justice Bandial said a few days before the polling the security situation was in the knowledge of the ECP in NA-75 then why it did not make foolproof security arrangements. He asked the counsel to show that whatever happened on the polling day was by design.

Mian Rauf said the district administration and the police did not cooperate with the ECP. He told that the Commission also issued notices to the candidates for violation of the code of conduct.

Earlier, Salman Akram Raja, appearing on behalf of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz contestant, Nosheen Iftikhar, argued that the ECP order was in accordance with the facts and the laws.

He said the turnout in the rural areas was 52 percent, while in urban areas, due to firing incidents, it was 35 percent. He said according to the ECP, hurdles were created in the way of smooth polling.

Justice Muneeb said the ECP did not mention those facts in its order. It has also not talked about conspiracy. The court, however, observed that the POs disappeared in the police squad.

He then asked the counsel to read para 15 of Waheeda Shah’s case, in order to show how that judgment is relevant in the instant matter.

He said the judgment says how important is the conduct of the election staff.

Salman Akram contended that the ECP is a constitutional body, and it investigated the matter before passing the order. He said that its decision could be used to stop such unruly incidents. He prayed before the bench to declare the ECP valid on these two points.

Justice Muneeb inquired from him that could he tell how many polling stations were under the area where Police Officer Virk was.

Salman replied eight presiding officers in his area had gone missing. He said total of 109 polling stations were affected by the firing and disturbance, adding, it was a large number, therefore, the ECP had to order re-polling in the entire constituency.

He said the district administration did not cooperate with the ECP, which benefited the ruling party candidate, adding, the disappearance of 20 presiding officers was a very serious issue.

Before concluding, Salman argued if the SC came to the conclusion that polling could not be held in the entire constituency, then it should be done at least in 109 polling stations.

The case was adjourned until today (Friday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

