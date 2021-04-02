ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC issues notices to secy interior

Recorder Report 02 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued notices to the secretary interior in a petition challenging the appointment of Syed Munawar Shah as member (engineering) of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

A single bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the notices, in a petition filed by a lawyer, Shahzad Siddiqui Alvi, who cited the secretary interior, the chairman CDA, and others as respondents.

The petitioner stated that according to available information, Syed Munawar is an officer of the Pakistan Railways and he was originally inducted in BS-11 as a sub-engineer in the Pakistan Railways, while he purportedly holds a degree of BSc Engineering from a university in the Philippines.

He added that furthermore, the status of the respondent’s registration with the Pakistan Engineering Council was unclear and there was a real possibility that the same had lapsed and he was not currently licensed to perform the professional role of an engineer or to hold a position, which primarily required performance of duties as an engineer or the supervision of such activities.

The petitioner adopted that the CDA was responsible for making all arrangements for the planning and development of Islamabad and the direction and administration of the Respondent No 2 (chairman CDA) vests in its Board, which was made up of the members of the Authority and was constituted under section 6 of the Ordinance, 1960.

However, he maintained that Shah, by virtue of holding a post in the Pakistan Railways, was first and foremost an officer of the executive.

He continued that the post of member engineering was a technical post, and any person holding the post must not only have the necessary qualifications to perform the role adequately, but the person must also have remained actively involved in such activities and have reached the zenith (surely not as a mere administrator).

“The curriculum vitae of the Respondent No 4 shows that he does not have the necessary experience or qualifications nor has he remained in an active role with regard to performance of engineering activities,” said the petitioner.

He argued that the appointment of the Respondent No 4 (Munawar Shah) as member (engineering) CDA Board was manifestly unlawful, illegal, without lawful authority, unreasonable, and arbitrary.

Therefore, he prayed before the court to direct the respondents to show under what authority of law Shah had been appointed as member (engineering) CDA Board and direct Respondent No 3 (Pakistan Engineering Council) to verify the degree and credentials of Munawar Shah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Railways Capital Development Authority CDA IHC issues notices to secy interior Syed Munawar CDA Board Shahzad Siddiqui Alvi

IHC issues notices to secy interior

1HFY21: Govt adds over Rs1trn to domestic debt

Banks, DFIs can invest in TFCs, Sukuk issued by REITS: SBP

Biden sets out $2trn infrastructure plan

S&P 500 hits 4,000 mark

APTTA extended for three months

Jul-Mar exports up 7pc YoY

Payment to IPPs: PD facing catch-22 situation

98 more die of Covid-19

Satta mafia’s designs thwarted, claims Shahzad

SBP’s reserves move up on IMF inflows

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.