SECP organises webinar on ‘Venture Capital, Private Equity Investment’

ISLAMABAD: As a part of its efforts to facilitate start-ups and discuss and promote innovative financial solutions, the SECP’s Innovation Office, in collaboration with the National Incubation Centre (NIC) organised a webinar on “facilitating venture capital and private equity investment”. The discussion focused on recent reforms and policy measures introduced by the SECP to promote vibrancy and encourage growth of the Private Funds industry.

Private Funds have the potential to unleash funding of new profitable ideas in SMEs and help achieve much-needed economic stimulus with new employment opportunities.

The SECP panellists provided a comprehensive overview of the applicable regulatory framework, key regulatory changes and accomplishments through synergy with other regulators.

