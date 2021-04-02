Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
02 Apr 2021
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Right Credit on
==============================================================================================
Meezan Bank Limited 31.12.2020 20% Final Cash Dividend 31.03.2021
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited 30.06.2021 30% Interim Cash Dividend 30.03.2021
Habib Metropolitan Bank 31.12.2020 25% Final Cash Dividend 31.03.2021
ZIL Limited 31.12.2020 12.5% Final Cash Dividend 01.04.2021
Allied Bank Limited 31.12.2020 60% Final Cash Dividend 31.03.2021
==============================================================================================
