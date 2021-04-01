Pakistan
SBP reserves up by $378mn to $13.673bn
Updated 02 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Foreign exchange reserve held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by US $378 million to US $13,673.0 million during the week ending on March 26, 2021, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday.
The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US $20,836.4 million.
According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,673.0 million whereas the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 7,163.4 million.
During the week ending March 26, SBP received US$ 498.7 million from International Monetary Fund (IMF) under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.
