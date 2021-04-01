ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hammad declares CPEC as most important project for Pakistan

  • The CPEC would generate abundant employment and investment opportunities in Pakistan and beyond, he added.
APP 01 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Industries and Production, Muhammad Hammad Azhar on Thursday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is project of highest importance for Pakistan to achieve the agenda of economic development and prosperity.

Federal Minister for Finance expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding economic and industrial cooperation under China Pakistan Economic Cooperation (CPEC) at the Finance Division here, said a press release issued by Ministry of Finance.

Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa,Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China Nong Rong, Federal Secretary Finance Division and Federal Secretary Privatization Commission were attended the meeting.

Hammad Azhar said that it will enable the country to enhance industrial production, upgrade energy and communication infrastructure and improve connectivity with the region.

The CPEC would generate abundant employment and investment opportunities in Pakistan and beyond, he added.

The Finance Minister stressed the need for the early completion of projects falling under the umbrella of CPEC.

The Finance Minister lauded China for its continuous support in provision of COVID-19 vaccine for fighting the disease effectively.

He appreciated the continuous and unwavering support of China that has extended to Pakistan during testing times.

China-Pakistan bilateral relationship is an epitome of enduring friendship and brotherhood, he concluded.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador outlined that CPEC is of immense importance for the Chinese companies and will expand and strengthen economic cooperation for achieving common objectives that guarantee a prosperous future for both the nations.

The Chairman CPEC Authority assured full support and assistance to the Chinese Ambassador for expediting progress in the communication and transportation sectors on the occasion.

Hammad Azhar CPEC

Hammad declares CPEC as most important project for Pakistan

Govt makes Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report public after approval from cabinet

Pakistan's Exports cross US$ 2.3bn mark in March

CanSinoBIO says COVID-19 shot may be less effective over time

Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Four people, including child, shot and killed in California

Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted

OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters