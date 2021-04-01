Business & Finance
Commerzbank to book Q1 restructuring charge of around 470 million euros
- The bank also has agreed with its workers council to reduce headcount by 1,700 people by the end of this year as part of its previously announced overhaul.
FRANKFURT: Commerzbank will book a restructuring charge of around 470 million euros ($552.67 million) in the first quarter, the lender said on Thursday.
The bank also has agreed with its workers council to reduce headcount by 1,700 people by the end of this year as part of its previously announced overhaul.
