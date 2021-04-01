Pakistan
Country's exports reached over $18bn in last nine months: Adviser
- He said for the 9-month period of July-March of the current Financial Year, our exports increased by 7 percent.
01 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said the country's exports have reached over 18 billion dollars in the last nine months.
In a tweet on Thursday, he said for the 9-month period of July-March of the current Financial Year, our exports increased by 7 percent as compared to the same period of previous year.
Federal Cabinet rejects summary of sugar & cotton import from India
Country's exports reached over $18bn in last nine months: Adviser
Govt makes Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report public after approval from cabinet
Pakistan's Exports cross US$ 2.3bn mark in March
CanSinoBIO says COVID-19 shot may be less effective over time
Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Four people, including child, shot and killed in California
Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted
OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters
UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'
Read more stories
Comments