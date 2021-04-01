ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
CM advises employees to end protest , hand over affairs to committee for resolving

  • He said incumbent government had always thought for betterment of the employees but the current approach adopted by them was very inappropriate.
APP 01 Apr 2021

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday advised the employees to end their protest for public interest and hand over their affairs to formulated committee for addressing them in well manner.

He said incumbent government had always thought for betterment of the employees but the current approach adopted by them was very inappropriate.

A few people, being government employees, had been imprisoned for similar acts in the past but today they were again misleading the employees, he said.

The chief minister said that we were all well aware of the dire situation facing Pakistan and Balochistan along with the rest of the world after the global pandemic.

The government was finding it difficult to address the challenge in terms of development and other budget matters, he said, adding that it seemed that some elements wanted to increase the economic pressure in Balochistan and stop the development process which was absolutely indispensable for the province.

He said therefore, the employees of the Secretariat should start carrying out their jobs and responsibilities in an efficient manner, away from the words of some misguided people.

The chief minister said that the employees were given full opportunity to protest and express their grievances but it had been used by a few people as a political platform. As a result of the plight of the people, the spread of coronavirus and the threat of terrorism, full legal action would be taken against the responsible, he mentioned.

The chief minister said that those people had been given jobs by government and responsibilities to solve the problems of public and not to increase issues for them, therefore the employees should now end the protest and hand over the affairs to formulated committee and start their work for the sake of the people.

He bluntly said that all the responsibilities from today onwards would be on those who provoked the people with their speeches on stage, used wrong language, made false statements and took matters into their own hands.

Jam Kamal Khan

