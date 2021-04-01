ANL 36.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.39%)
ASC 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.22%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-4.44%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
EPCL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.57%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.65%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
HASCOL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.92%)
HUBC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.22%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
MLCF 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 86.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.37%)
PRL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.94%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
SNGP 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.15%)
TRG 149.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.06%)
UNITY 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,756 Decreased By ▼ -13.75 (-0.29%)
BR30 24,775 Decreased By ▼ -165.16 (-0.66%)
KSE100 44,473 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.26%)
KSE30 18,230 Decreased By ▼ -38.43 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Rugby stronghold secured for football's Women's World Cup

  • In Australia, matches will be staged in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide.
AFP 01 Apr 2021

WELLINGTON: Auckland's Eden Park -- the spiritual home of New Zealand rugby -- will welcome the round-ball game when it stages the opening match of football's 2023 Women's World Cup, FIFA said Thursday.

The showcase tournament, which is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will conclude with a final in Sydney, football's governing body said.

FIFA said nine cities had been selected as match venues, five in Australia and four in New Zealand.

"The appointment of the nine host cities represents a major milestone for the next FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, as well as for players and football fans across Australia, New Zealand and around the world," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

The New Zealand cites are Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin and Hamilton.

In Australia, matches will be staged in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide.

Australia and New Zealand will each host a semi-final, with a full match schedule for the July-August 2023 event to be released later this year.

The 2023 tournament will be the first 32-nation Women's World Cup, an increase from the 24 teams who competed at the 2019 edition in France, which was won by the United States.

Australia and New Zealand won co-hosting rights last year, making the 2023 tournament the first Women's World Cup to be staged in the southern hemisphere.

australia Sydney Rugby New Zealand rugby

