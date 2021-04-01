ANL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
Biden sets out 'once-in-a-generation' $2tn infrastructure plan

  • "It's a once-in-a-generation investment in America, unlike anything we've seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and the space race decades ago."
AFP 01 Apr 2021

PITTSBURGH: President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a $2 trillion infrastructure plan aimed at modernizing America's crumbling transport network, creating millions of jobs and delivering a "once-in-a-generation" investment that will enable the country to best China on the global economic stage.

Biden compared his "transformational" plan to the ambitious US space program of the 1960s, saying it would boost the livelihoods of poor and middle-class Americans, take aim at global warming, and be funded by increased taxes on large companies and the rich.

"Today I'm proposing a plan for the nation that rewards work, not just rewards wealth. It builds a fair economy that gives everybody a chance to succeed. It's going to create the strongest, most resilient, innovative economy in the world," Biden said.

"It's a once-in-a-generation investment in America, unlike anything we've seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and the space race decades ago."

The plan called for sweeping upgrades to transportation, telecommunications and energy infrastructure, which the US leader said was both about revitalizing an economy weakened by the Covid-19 pandemic and restoring its global competitiveness.

"We can't delay another minute. It's long past due," he said in Pittsburgh.

"The rest of the world is closing in and closing in fast -- we can't allow this to continue."

Joe Biden telecommunications Latin America's US space program energy infrastructure

