ANL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
ASC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
DGKC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.42%)
EPCL 54.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.67%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
HUMNL 6.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
KAPCO 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
MLCF 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.42%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.06%)
POWER 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.29%)
PPL 87.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.25%)
SNGP 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 154.25 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.29%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.33%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 16.6 (0.35%)
BR30 25,106 Increased By ▲ 165.89 (0.67%)
KSE100 44,796 Increased By ▲ 208.12 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,352 Increased By ▲ 82.9 (0.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ring-rusty South Africa begin march on 2023 World Cup

  • Mthethwa gave the council until April 6 to reach an agreement with an interim board, which is charged with establishing a new structure.
AFP 01 Apr 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa return to one-day international cricket for the first time in a year against Pakistan from Friday with a history-making new captain at the helm and their sights set on the 2023 World Cup.

The Proteas have not played an ODI since completing a 3-0 home series win against Australia in March 2020.

Following that series, South Africa went to India but the tour was aborted because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A planned series against England last December was then postponed after two members of the touring party tested positive for coronavirus - results which later were declared as false positives.

As a result, South Africa have yet to secure their first points in the World Cup Super League which decides which seven teams join hosts India as automatic qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup.

The Proteas and the Netherlands are the only teams who have yet to play a match in the 13-team league.

Seven teams already have three or more wins, so South Africa, under new captain Temba Bavuma, will be seeking to make up ground when they they play Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday in the first of three one-day internationals.

South Africa will be at full strength for the first two matches but will be without five leading players - Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, David Miller and Anrich Nortje - for the third match because of Indian Premier League commitments.

The quintet will also miss four Twenty20 internationals which follow the one-day series.

The one-day and T20 matches will be split between Centurion and Johannesburg, with the teams staying in a bio-secure location convenient to both venues.

April is unusually late for cricket matches to be played in South Africa.

Shorter days and autumnal weather could affect conditions at two grounds where batsmen usually thrive on hard, true pitches.

Bavuma said his only experience of playing in April was in a domestic T20 competition.

"It seemed to suit seam bowling a bit more, with the ball swinging," said Bavuma, his country's first black African skipper.

"But the wickets still become favourable for batting, even though the challenge is a bit more with the seam."

Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq said on arrival that he believed the conditions at both venues would suit his fast bowlers and stroke-playing batsmen.

The series will be played against the backdrop of continued uncertainty over the administration of the game in South Africa.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa issued an ultimatum on Tuesday to Cricket South Africa's members council, consisting of provincial presidents, to accept the principle of a new board containing a majority of independent directors.

Mthethwa gave the council until April 6 to reach an agreement with an interim board, which is charged with establishing a new structure.

He threatened government intervention unless an agreement was reached, which could jeopardise Cricket South Africa's standing with the International Cricket Council.

South African batsman Aiden Markram said on Wednesday that the players tried to stay away from administrative matters but added: "We trust that the people who are making the decisions will do so for the betterment of the game."

Coronavirus australia South Africa England Proteas Temba Bavuma SuperSport Park

Ring-rusty South Africa begin march on 2023 World Cup

Australia's Brisbane lifts snap virus lockdown ahead of Easter

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Biden sets out 'once-in-a-generation' $2tn infrastructure plan

US plant ruins 15mn J&J coronavirus vaccine doses: report

Brazil closes out deadliest month of pandemic by far

Over 8,000 Mozambique attack survivors find refuge: UN

Graphic bodycam footage played at Floyd murder trial

China seeks 'democratic transition', but no sanctions, on Myanmar

Cabinet to discuss economy, Covid-19 vaccine price today

July-March (2020-21): Over Rs100bn increase in collection target

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters