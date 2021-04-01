ANL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
ASC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
DGKC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.42%)
EPCL 54.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.67%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
HUMNL 6.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
KAPCO 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
MLCF 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.42%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.06%)
POWER 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.29%)
PPL 87.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.25%)
SNGP 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 154.25 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.29%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.33%)
BR100 4,791 Increased By ▲ 21.63 (0.45%)
BR30 25,123 Increased By ▲ 182.65 (0.73%)
KSE100 44,796 Increased By ▲ 208.12 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,352 Increased By ▲ 82.9 (0.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Hong Kong stocks rise at open

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 0.76 percent, or 216.20 points, to 28,594.55.
AFP 01 Apr 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened solidly higher Thursday morning following a broadly positive lead from New York as investors welcomed Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.76 percent, or 216.20 points, to 28,594.55.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.08 percent, or 2.90 points, to 3,444.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.14 percent, or 3.21 points, to 2,220.83.

