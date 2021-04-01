Hong Kong stocks rise at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened solidly higher Thursday morning following a broadly positive lead from New York as investors welcomed Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.76 percent, or 216.20 points, to 28,594.55.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.08 percent, or 2.90 points, to 3,444.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.14 percent, or 3.21 points, to 2,220.83.