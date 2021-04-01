ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP govt announces Rs3.8bn interest-free loans for youth

Recorder Report 01 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: KP government has announced interest-free loans worth Rs 3.8 billion for the youth of the province, which will also put a special emphasis on the merged areas youth.

The decision was taken during a meeting held at the Planning and Development Department, here on Wednesday which was chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary, Shakeel Qadir Khan.

The meeting was also attended by the secretary Culture, Tourism and Sports and the managing director of Bank of Khyber. Province-wide launching of interest-free loan programme to support about 3,500 businesses that will directly benefit more than 10,500 families was approved during the meeting.

Under the youth initiatives, two components including the “innovation fund for entrepreneurs, youth and women” worth two billion rupees and “start-up programme for the economic uplift of youth” worth 1.8 billion rupees for the youth of merged areas will be rolled out.

This programme will be jointly implemented by the Culture, Tourism and Sports Department and the Bank of Khyber.

While the prime beneficiaries of the programme included the youth of the province, it was also disclosed at the meeting that the women, transgenders, minorities and special persons would also be given priority with a 25 percent reserved allocation to access convenient loans to setup their own business ventures enabling them to support their families through new income opportunities.

The programme has already been approved by the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) and is all set to be launched soon through public announcements.

The senior officials also averred at the meeting that the services of experienced professionals, business experts and sector specialists from the manufacturing, services and trading sectors will be engaged by KP government to train the youth as recipients of the loans, support the development of business plans and provide incubation support to start business operations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

KP govt free loans for youth interest free interest free loans

KP govt announces Rs3.8bn interest-free loans for youth

Cabinet to discuss economy, Covid-19 vaccine price today

July-March (2020-21): Over Rs100bn increase in collection target

SRO issued to amend rules: There can be no proceedings against legally valid declarations

PM seeks ‘climate finance’ for Pakistan

PIA’s Roosevelt hotel: MoF for consulting NAB before making payment

PSMA seeks exemption of ST on local supplies

APTMA opposes ECC decision

POL products’ prices reduced

WTO hikes 2021 trade growth forecast

FIRs against Tareen, son registered

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.