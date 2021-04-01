ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Youth development: Kamyab Jawan Programme will look at all dimensions: minister

Recorder Report 01 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that Kamyab Jawan Programme would look at all the dimensions of youth development which includes health, wealth, and knowledge.

In his closing remarks, the minister said this while chairing a High-level Policy Forum organised by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, here in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The forum was attended by Usman Dar, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Planning, Parliamentary Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Parliamentary Secretary National Health Services Regulations & Coordination, Dr Adil Najam, Prof David James, Member Social Sector Dr Shabnum Sarfraz, and senior officers from different ministries/divisions participated in the forum.

The minister emphasised the next steps, of not just limiting the youth’s role to consultation, but also in strategizing and developing implementation strategies for youth interventions.

He advised the youth to work on accountability frameworks and encouraged them to hold the governments responsible for the commitments it makes for the youth.

He said that in High-level Policy Forum the youth collated their challenges and proposed key solutions to address the same.

The forum was also attended by youth representatives, young men, women and also included disabled youth and minority representatives. In this inclusive session, the youth presented the priority action agenda, which was a culmination of intensive series of policy dialogues steered by the Planning Commission, engaging over 75,000 plus youth participants.

In his welcome note, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzaib Khan highlighted the role of youth in building the country’s future, and the need to empower this youth and engage them in policymaking.

Intensive efforts were made by the Planning Commission to meaningfully engage the youth of the country, which included: consultations, dialogues on gender mainstreaming, youth’s mental health, disability and youth, overseas youth forum, youth survey (with 16,500 responses), and Kamyab Jawan Youth Pulse portal survey (with 40,100 responses).

The deliberations helped in formulating youth priorities to guide investment into youth policy and programs in Pakistan.

The forum featured youth voices from across the country and beyond, with young Pakistanis highlighting various challenges confronting them as young people and proposing actions for the government to address the situation and help youth in advancing on various avenues.

Over 70 young people connected virtually and spoke at the forum, ranging from PhD and post-doctorate candidates studying and working outside of Pakistan, to shopkeepers, delivery boys, farmers and Qaris based in hard-to-reach districts of Pakistan.

Dr Adil Najam elaborated upon the three Es emerging from the National Human Development Report 2017, and discussed the 80 percent of Pakistan’s youth’s intent to vote, a feature unique to Pakistan.

Dr David Canning, lead author for Pakistan Situation Analysis 2020, highlighted the need of serious and urgent policy moves to create job opportunities for the four million youth entering the working age every year.

He also emphasised on introducing policies to empower female youth.

Usman Dar shared the progress made by the Kamyab Jawan Programme which was appreciated by the audience.

Usman Dar said that the government has taken a number of initiatives for youth empowerment under the umbrella of Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He said that more than 8,000 young entrepreneurs have received business loans under Kamyab Jawan’s Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Umar Kamyab Jawan Programme development Health wealth Planning Special Initiatives Youth development knowledge

Youth development: Kamyab Jawan Programme will look at all dimensions: minister

Cabinet to discuss economy, Covid-19 vaccine price today

July-March (2020-21): Over Rs100bn increase in collection target

SRO issued to amend rules: There can be no proceedings against legally valid declarations

PM seeks ‘climate finance’ for Pakistan

PIA’s Roosevelt hotel: MoF for consulting NAB before making payment

PSMA seeks exemption of ST on local supplies

APTMA opposes ECC decision

POL products’ prices reduced

WTO hikes 2021 trade growth forecast

FIRs against Tareen, son registered

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.