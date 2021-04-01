Coronavirus positivity rate surges to 12.85pc in Punjab

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus in the province has again moved up from 10.42% to 12.85%, as out of 20,983 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 2698 fresh virus cases and 46 fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 220,392 and death toll to 6363.

With the recovery of 1577 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 188,562. In Lahore, 1627 fresh Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 116886 cases and 2596 deaths, Rawalpindi 18042 cases and 1013 deaths, Faisalabad 13212 cases and 624 deaths, Multan 10699 cases and 420 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 3070 cases and 149 deaths, Bahawalpur 4816 cases and 160 deaths, Gujranwala 5957 cases and 179 deaths, Gujrat 5843 cases and 94 deaths, Sheikhupura 2216 cases and 58 deaths, Sialkot 5190 cases and 189 deaths and Sargodha reported 4163 cases and 167 deaths.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has urged all the elderly citizens to receive their IInd Covid jab on April 1 who took the first dose on March 10.

Those who received first dose should visit the same vaccination centers on April 1, she said in a statement.

The health minister said that the vaccination centers will remain open on weekly off on Sunday to facilitate the people. She added that 126 vaccination centers have been established across the province.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said around 20,000 elderly citizens are being vaccinated in Punjab on daily basis. One million more doses will soon reach Pakistan from China, she said, adding: “All resources are being utilized to control the pandemic.”

On the other hand, Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said on Wednesday that the Punjab government has provided 16 more ventilators to the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) for the corona patients.

Pursuant to Punjab health minister directions, a 20-bed HDU in the LGH’s Pulmonology Ward and a 5-bed isolation ward in Medical Unit-II have also been added where doctors, nurses and paramedics will perform their duties round the clock, he added.

Prof Al-freed said that he himself will continue to visit corona ward to ensure that all the medical facilities are being provided to the corona patients.

On the other hand, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the University of Health Sciences (UHS) and the Punjab Bar Council under which lawyers and their families will be able to volunteer in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccine trial at the UHS. Besides, the university will set up medical camps to diagnose and raise awareness among lawyers about hypertension, diabetes and other diseases.

The agreement was signed by UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram and the Punjab Bar Council Vice-Chairman, Executive Committee, Abdul Basit Khan Baloch.

