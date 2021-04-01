KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 11.174 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,721.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.174 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.851 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.176 billion), DJ (PKR 1.034 billion), Silver (PKR 1.009 million), Platinum (PKR 351.983 million), Crude Oil (PKR 242.312 million), Copper (PKR 141.703 million), Natural Gas (PKR 98.834 million), Palladium (PKR 39.688 million), SP 500 (PKR 35.068 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 18.012 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 1.235 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021