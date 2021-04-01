ANL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
ASC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.42%)
EPCL 54.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.76%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 80.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.73%)
KAPCO 39.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.42%)
PAEL 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
POWER 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.29%)
PPL 87.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
SNGP 39.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
TRG 153.79 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (1.98%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.33%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 12.15 (0.25%)
BR30 25,078 Increased By ▲ 137.73 (0.55%)
KSE100 44,776 Increased By ▲ 188.64 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,346 Increased By ▲ 77.22 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
BR Research

Sense of Déjà vu?

BR Research 01 Apr 2021

As the third coronavirus wave envelopes the country, there is a sense of déjà vu all around. Pakistanis have been here before, starting with the first and perhaps the most stringent of lockdowns a year ago. But it doesn't look like any concrete lessons were learnt from the pandemic experiences last year.

Starting with the government, the plateauing of cases in late July and early August last year had induced a lull that Pakistan was spared the worst (especially when compared with India) and that things would go back to normal. Restrictions were eased in August and infections remained rather calm until October. Economic indicators started recovering and it looked as though the end of pandemic was around the corner.

But then the second wave arrived in November, lasting until early February. This wave was less severe than first wave, so it did not necessitate major lockdowns. After a brief plateau that lasted until early March, the third wave is now here, and it looks set to top the first wave. Meanwhile, the first window of opportunity to start a mass vaccination drive was missed, as reliance was largely placed on donated doses.

It is clear that the Khan government is not fond of a time-bound national lockdown to get things under control. It has been prioritizing economic growth over public health. But the current wave, which is said to be much more contagious owing to the UK variant, is threatening to intensify. It may soon be too late to put the genie back in the bottle.

At the top, the good folks at NCOC continue to preach non-pharmacological interventions (NPIs) – such as social distancing, mask-wearing, and washing hands. While efficacy of such measures is without question, it is feared that NPIs alone may not be able to bring down the double-digit case positivity ratio. The virus strain may already have spread so much that extreme measures may be required to contain it.

If the government is behaving more like a bystander in a growing crisis, the public at large is not helping either. The NCOC leaders are showing their disappointment that the public is not adhering to NPIs, as authorities appear helpless. Anecdotal evidence shows that markets in major cities are flouting the timing restrictions and businesses are no longer strictly require their employees or customers to wear masks.

The coming days will make it clear if the government is forced to go for a broad and strict lockdown, especially in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. If it is deemed unavoidable, an extended lockdown will again have negative consequences for employment, output, and tax collection. But a lockdown may be the lesser worry, compared to the gargantuan task of vaccinating most of the adult population against Covid-19 this year. Until the latter happens, the country won’t be out of the woods.

Coronavirus NCOC COVID19 national lockdown NPIs non pharmacological interventions

