FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son in over Rs3 billion financial misappropriation

(Karachi) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has filed FIRs against former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen, and other family members in the sugar scandal and money laundering charges, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, Jahangir Tareen is accused of transferring over Rs3 billion from JDW company to his son-in-law's closed paper manufacturing company Farooqui Pulp. The investigation agency has also charged Tareen and others for illegal hoarding of sugar, misappropriation, and cheating in the FIR.

The FIA alleged that the money was later transferred to the accounts of different members of the Tareen family. Also, the former PTI leader and his family members are accused of being involved in purchasing US dollars from the open market and transferring them into their overseas accounts.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the FBR officials to initiate across-the-board action against the “sugar mafia” and submit a detailed report in this regard.

He expressed resentment over the Federal Board of Revenue’s performance, as it failed to show any recoveries from sugar mills owned by prominent personalities.

The FBR presented a report showing recoveries of more than Rs400 billion from sugar mills on the orders of the premier. The report, however, only showed the amount recovered from small companies and failed to show any recoveries from the ‘big fish’.

The premier directed the officials to take action against those involved in the sugar scam without any discrimination.