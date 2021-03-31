Business & Finance
Hitachi to buy US software developer GlobalLogic for $9.6bn
- Recent media reports have also said it is discussing a sale of Hitachi Metals Ltd.
31 Mar 2021
TOKYO: Japan's Hitachi Ltd plans to buy US software company Global Logic for $9.6 billion, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.
Shares in Hitachi fell 4% after the report, which came after a series of divestitures by the conglomerate, including sales of its chemical unit and a diagnostic imaging business.
Recent media reports have also said it is discussing a sale of Hitachi Metals Ltd.
Pakistan reports 4757 new COVID-19 infections, 78 deaths in 24 hours
Hitachi to buy US software developer GlobalLogic for $9.6bn
FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son in over Rs3 billion financial misappropriation
Holistic approach, financial commitments needed to tackle climate change, says PM
ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations
Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn
Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment
UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport
US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar
Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan
PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’
Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment
Read more stories
Comments