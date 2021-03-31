ANL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.59%)
Business & Finance

Hitachi to buy US software developer GlobalLogic for $9.6bn

  • Recent media reports have also said it is discussing a sale of Hitachi Metals Ltd.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Japan's Hitachi Ltd plans to buy US software company Global Logic for $9.6 billion, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

Shares in Hitachi fell 4% after the report, which came after a series of divestitures by the conglomerate, including sales of its chemical unit and a diagnostic imaging business.

Recent media reports have also said it is discussing a sale of Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Nikkei Hitachi US software Global Logic

