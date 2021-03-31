ANL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.52%)
ASC 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.41%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.58%)
AVN 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.74%)
BOP 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
DGKC 122.05 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.56%)
EPCL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FCCL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.29%)
HASCOL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.85%)
HUBC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.88%)
KAPCO 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
MLCF 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
PAEL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
PIBTL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.89%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
PRL 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.61%)
PTC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.96%)
TRG 160.35 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (2.66%)
UNITY 30.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.24%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,834 Increased By ▲ 61.75 (1.29%)
BR30 25,522 Increased By ▲ 410.55 (1.63%)
KSE100 44,998 Increased By ▲ 506.56 (1.14%)
KSE30 18,483 Increased By ▲ 224.45 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Deliveroo set for London stock market launch

  • Britain's antitrust regulator last year approved Amazon's 16-percent investment in Deliveroo after an in-depth probe concluded it would not harm competition.
AFP 31 Mar 2021

LONDON: Deliveroo debuts as a listed company Wednesday in London's biggest stock market launch for a decade, after the app-driven meals delivery group enjoyed surging sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

The eight-year-old British company, facing criticism over its treatment of self-employed riders, is set for a value of £7.6 billion (8.9 billion euros or $10.5 billion) when it launches at 0700 GMT.

This is after pricing its initial public offering at £3.90 per share -- the bottom of its target range -- according to a source close to the matter.

Despite "very significant demand from institutions across the globe" amid market volatility according to Deliveroo, its IPO has been snubbed by some asset management firms, citing the job insecurity of riders.

Amazon-backed Deliveroo maintains that its riders -- which total around 100,000 across 800 cities worldwide -- value the flexibility the job affords.

However, its business model has come under scrutiny, including in Britain, France and Spain.

And the highly anticipated float has been overshadowed by small-scale protests, strikes and rallies in Australia, Britain and France -- with more set to follow.

London boost

Deliveroo's listing is seen as a major boost to London's financial sector, known as the City, which earlier this year lost its European share trading crown to Amsterdam following Brexit.

The stock market float is set to be London's largest since Swiss miner Glencore's IPO in 2011 valued at almost £37 billion.

Institutional investors are the first to get a slice of the group, followed by the general public on April 7.

Deliveroo is selling around £1.0 billion worth of new shares, while current investors in the company plan to also sell part of their holdings.

Deliveroo has said that about £50 million of its stock will be made available for customers, with delivery riders and restaurant partners also able to participate.

The company is adopting a dual class share structure, giving founder Will Shu 20 votes per share while all other shareholders get one vote per share.

Britain's antitrust regulator last year approved Amazon's 16-percent investment in Deliveroo after an in-depth probe concluded it would not harm competition.

Pressure has meanwhile intensified on the wider "gig" economy to improve staff conditions after Uber earlier this month granted its UK drivers worker status, with benefits including a minimum wage.

A world first for the US ride-hailing giant, Uber moved after Britain's Supreme Court ruled that its drivers were entitled to worker's rights.

Coronavirus London stocks Deliveroo stock market float

Deliveroo set for London stock market launch

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport

US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters