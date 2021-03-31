ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Anti-encroachment operations: Railways Karachi seeks civil administration’s support

Recorder Report 31 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways Karachi division on Tuesday sought civil administration’s support for demolition of all illegally encroached structures and settlements alongside the Main Line and remaining KCR track in the city, amid resistance from the protesters.

In a meeting with Commissioner Karachi at his office, Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul and Project Director Karachi Circular Railway Ameer Mohammad Daudpota sought the civil administration’s help in the ongoing anti-encroachment operations.

“Requisition for utilizing the services of Pakistan Rangers may be placed along with directing the deputy commissioners of the East and South districts for fully cooperating and working in tandem with Pakistan Railways Karachi on the issue of encroachments” said the DS Karachi in conversation with the city’s Commissioner.

The railways officers discussed the anti- encroachment plan with the commissioner that primarily focused the encroachments in Old Keamari Line in the South district and from Depot Hill to Urdu Science College enroute Karachi University for revival of 16 kilometers of remaining KCR track in the East district.

The PR Karachi has been carrying out anti-encroachment operations with its department’s corps and has retrieved lands near Karachi university station of KCR loop three days back and in Jumma Goth today but it faced stiff resistance from the protestors and direct clashes had also happened at some places in the recent past.

The apex court in its landmark ruling of 29 December last year directed the Pakistan Railways that encroachment even on a single inch of Railways’ territory must be fully eliminated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

encroachments Muhammad Hanif Gul Ameer Mohammad Daudpota Pakistan Railways Karachi KCR track

Anti-encroachment operations: Railways Karachi seeks civil administration’s support

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Azhar visits ‘Q block’, holds brief meeting

PM forms body on rules for regulation of social media

IMF to boost global outlook again

Acquisition of shares by Shanghai Electric: KE receives PAI ‘withdrawal’

COAS, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.