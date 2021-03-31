Anti-encroachment operations: Railways Karachi seeks civil administration’s support

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways Karachi division on Tuesday sought civil administration’s support for demolition of all illegally encroached structures and settlements alongside the Main Line and remaining KCR track in the city, amid resistance from the protesters.

In a meeting with Commissioner Karachi at his office, Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul and Project Director Karachi Circular Railway Ameer Mohammad Daudpota sought the civil administration’s help in the ongoing anti-encroachment operations.

“Requisition for utilizing the services of Pakistan Rangers may be placed along with directing the deputy commissioners of the East and South districts for fully cooperating and working in tandem with Pakistan Railways Karachi on the issue of encroachments” said the DS Karachi in conversation with the city’s Commissioner.

The railways officers discussed the anti- encroachment plan with the commissioner that primarily focused the encroachments in Old Keamari Line in the South district and from Depot Hill to Urdu Science College enroute Karachi University for revival of 16 kilometers of remaining KCR track in the East district.

The PR Karachi has been carrying out anti-encroachment operations with its department’s corps and has retrieved lands near Karachi university station of KCR loop three days back and in Jumma Goth today but it faced stiff resistance from the protestors and direct clashes had also happened at some places in the recent past.

The apex court in its landmark ruling of 29 December last year directed the Pakistan Railways that encroachment even on a single inch of Railways’ territory must be fully eliminated.

